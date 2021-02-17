According to a WolfAlert, NC State will have reduced operations from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 due to potential adverse weather conditions.
The University will remain open, and there will be no in-person classes on Thursday before 11 a.m. Normal class delivery will continue after 11 a.m.
Online and remote classes will not be affected by this change.
There will be no on-campus COVID-19 testing before 11 a.m. Thursday, and only mandatory employees are required to report to work.