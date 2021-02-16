Kristen Russell, a first-year graduate student studying clinical mental health counseling, is the new graduate services assistant at the African American Cultural Center (AACC). Her responsibilities include hosting programs and managing the center’s social media platforms. Russell’s main goal as the graduate services assistant is to help create a space where people can feel safe and express their opinions.
Russell received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Alabama. During her time there, Russell said she felt somewhat ostracized for being a Black student on a predominately white campus.
“The campus environment was not very accepting,” Russell said. “There were people and there were spaces and groups that were very diverse and accepting, but as a whole, you had to stay in one lane.”
Russell applied to NC State because she was born in Raleigh and thought the University would be more diverse. Despite the obstacles she faced at the University of Alabama, she hopes to create a space at NC State where people from different backgrounds can come together and feel accepted, something she did not have during her undergraduate career.
One way Russell hopes to do this is by applying what she has learned in her classes to her new job.
“I think the main thing I’ve learned from those [multicultural] classes is you don’t know what you don’t know,” Russell said. “And you should always be willing to learn more, and you shouldn’t just accept things the way they are, and [you should] always challenge yourself. Making sure I understand other people will be the main thing I take away from the classes I took.”
Russell’s academic background also helps her host inclusive events at the AACC, such as Black Connect, a casual Zoom event where students can have conversations with one another. Additionally, Russell hosts a weekly film-club where students and staff watch an episode of “Little Fires Everywhere,” a show whose themes center around class and racial inequality, and discuss what they saw. Russell applies what she has learned from her courses by helping create an environment where students and staff feel comfortable to speak freely and talk about serious subject matter.
Besides hosting events, Russell is also helping the AACC change in-person events to abide by COVID-19 guidelines. One such event is the Ebony Harlem Awards of Excellence, a ceremony that celebrates Black achievement within NC State’s students, staff and alumni. Russell is helping make this event in person while following COVID-19 protocols.
However, as of the initial interview, Russell said she has yet to step foot into the AACC due to COVID-19 guidelines, which makes her job difficult. Russell said due to the pandemic it’s hard to meet new people and understand what’s occurring at NC State without stepping foot on campus.
Despite the troubles she has faced, Russell said she noticed people have been enjoying the programs hosted by the AACC.
Events hosted by the African American Cultural Center can be found on their website.