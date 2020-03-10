According to The News & Observer, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, declared a state of emergency Tuesday, March 10 due to updates regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
Health officials said seven people have now tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in North Carolina, as reported by The News & Observer, and all the patients are in isolation as officials identify close contacts and other associated risks.
Dr. Wesley Burks, CEO of UNC Health Care, is one of many health care experts who have been working with state and local officials on the new coronavirus response, and said the declaration of emergency is an “appropriate next step” considering the number of cases identified. The declaration, according to The News & Observer, conveys a threat to be taken seriously to the public and makes the state eligible for federal emergency funding.
This federal funding could help remove barriers that keep people from getting care, Burks said. Burks said anyone with symptoms who believes they may have been exposed should call their doctor’s office, according to The News & Observer.
Burks said it is estimated by epidemiologists that every person who gets infected with COVID-19 will spread the virus to three more people, and starting Tuesday, March 10, UNC Health Care is asking people not to visit patients in its hospitals unless necessary.
At a news conference with Gov. Cooper, Mandy Cohen, state health and human services secretary, said people should avoid large gatherings, especially if they are considered at high risk for illness. However, Cohen also said the state isn’t currently recommending closing down schools.
Also at the conference, officials said the state has tested 44 people for the new coronavirus so far and has enough kits to test 300 people, with hopes of gaining the capacity to test another 1,500 by next week. An unknown number of people have also been tested privately, and the state will be notified if any of those tests turn out to be positive, as reported by The News & Observer.
Although the state’s request for supplies was not wholly filled by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC), Cooper said epidemiologists have estimated that so far, 80% of people who get the illness don’t have severe symptoms nor require medical attention. Burks said those who do need medical attention typically need fluids and oxygen.
State officials are also not asking for the cancellation of upcoming big events such as the ACC Tournament, but want all event organizers to adopt lenient refund policies for sick people to avoid spreading the disease, according to The News & Observer.
Cooper said he personally doesn’t plan on avoiding such events because he’s not at high risk for illness, but said people should be aware of their own status and keep following the news for potential updates.
On the UNC Health website, people who have symptoms and reason to believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 are advised to call UNC’s COVID-19 help line at 1-888-850-2684.