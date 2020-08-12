On Friday, Aug. 7, the NC State Panhellenic Association hosted an Instagram livestream Q&A for college women with questions about Panhellenic sorority recruitment. During the livestream, potential new members (PNM) were able to submit their questions via the chat feature. Director of Recruitment Lexi Roberts and Vice President of Membership Kira Pierson from the Panhellenic Executive Council answered the submitted questions.
According to Roberts and Pierson, Panhellenic recruitment will operate as a hybrid model, with at least two of the four days of recruitment being virtual. Since the livestream took place, Panhellenic has changed the plan so that three days of recruitment will be virtual due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. A survey also went out to PNM and chapter members about their comfort level in regards to recruitment participation.
Below is a summary of the information given out to PNM during the Q&A.
What is recruitment kickoff and when is it taking place?
Recruitment Kickoff will be Sept. 1 and will be virtual this year. Information about times and the Zoom link can be found on the Panhellenic Association website and Instagram account when it becomes available. Recruitment registration will close Sept. 1 at midnight after Recruitment Kickoff.
When will recruitment take place?
Recruitment will still be Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-7, and Bid Day will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
How do I get to the McKimmon Center?
All in-person days of recruitment will take place at the McKimmon Center this year. Panhellenic will provide transportation from Coliseum Parking Deck, West Deck and University Towers to transport PNM to the center. On the buses, PNM will sit one person per row, be required to wear a mask and complete a health survey about symptoms and potential COVID-19 exposure before getting on the bus.
What kind of social distancing measures will be in place at the McKimmon Center?
During the in-person rounds at the McKimmon Center, everyone will be required to wear a mask the entire time. Social distancing markers will be used when lining up between rounds and during conversations inside of rooms. The number of people participating in in-person rounds will be limited in accordance with the square footage of the center so that there is adequate space for social distancing, and hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the building.
What if I don’t feel comfortable participating in in-person rounds, but I still want to go through recruitment?
Every round of recruitment, even if it’s in-person, will also have a virtual aspect for people who are uncomfortable with in-person recruitment. Every chapter is prepared to do all rounds virtually if necessary. There is now a question on the application when PNM sign up for recruitment asking about their comfort levels with in-person rounds. PNM who are already signed up for recruitment can update this if they are no longer comfortable participating in the in-person rounds.
How many sororities are participating in recruitment this year?
There are 10 Panhellenic sororities at NC State and one associate chapter, Alpha Omega Epsilon, a STEM-based, but not STEM exclusive, sorority that will not participate in the formal recruitment process and anticipate spring recruitment next semester. Sororities on other Greek councils, including National Pan-Hellenic Council and Multicultural Greek Council, have their own recruitment processes.
Should I have any letters of recommendation before I sign up for recruitment?
Letters of recommendation are not required for anyone to sign up for recruitment. If you know somebody who is currently a member or an alumna of a Panhellenic chapter that exists at NC State, they can write you a letter of recommendation through their national organization website, and our chapters here will receive them. It is very common for people to go through recruitment without a letter of recommendation, and some chapters don’t even utilize them.
Do upperclassmen go through recruitment?
About 25% of the women who sign up for recruitment each year are sophomores, juniors or seniors. It is not abnormal and highly encouraged according to Roberts and Pierson. Any upperclassman who is considering going through recruitment should know that there are so many other women doing the same thing and you are not alone!
What do you recommend for virtual rounds if both you and your roommate are going through recruitment?
Utilizing headphones is the easiest way to keep conversations on track and minimize background noise to focus on your conversations.
How can I find information about cost during recruitment?
With the state of the world right now, a lot of chapters are changing their finances for the year. This information will be updated on the Panhellenic Association’s website and the Guidebook app as soon as it becomes available. Because this year is different, we will give an example of what dues will be for each chapter this semester, and also what chapter dues look like during a normal semester once those numbers are finalized, so that there is complete transparency and nobody gets surprised.
How much time do I have to decide if I don’t want to join a sorority?
If you receive a bid from an organization on Bid Day, you would start the new member process, which varies between organizations, but typically lasts between five and six weeks. Usually, you attend weekly meetings where you learn about the chapters values and meet everyone in your pledge class. After you complete that process and become initiated into the chapter, you cannot join another Panhellenic chapter. You can also decide to withdraw from the recruitment process at any time if you decide that it is not the right fit for you.
Best advice for someone who is nervous about going through recruitment?
We always emphasize going through the recruitment process with an open mind, listening to the women in the different chapters you visit and learning why they are passionate about the organization. It’s also important to talk to them about what you are passionate about and talking to them about what you value. That is what will help you succeed in this process.
You can sign up for Panhellenic Recruitment until Sept. 1 at midnight on their website.
*Editor’s Note: Anna Beth McCormick is a member of NC State Fraternity and Sorority Life.