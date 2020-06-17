On June 12, a variety of Black student leaders and their respective organizations created a petition online, aimed at advancing Black undergraduate life at NC State. According to Elikem Dodor, the editor-in-chief of Nubian Message and one of the main authors of the petition, Chancellor Randy Woodson went through each of the demands of the petition with Dodor before it was published.
“Chancellor Woodson said all of our [demands] were feasible and were easy to implement,” Dodor said. “If he goes back on his word, we always have that to hold him accountable.”
The petition follows an incident in late April where racial slurs were painted in the Free Expression Tunnel. Additionally, in May and June, videos and screenshots of an incoming NC State student and current students were circulated on social media for using racial slurs in group messages and videos.
Following the incidents, Chancellor Woodson made it a requirement for every NC State student, faculty and staff member to complete diversity and inclusion training. However, Black student leaders and organizations are calling for more, stating in the petition that “this is a good first step but there is more work that needs to be done.”
The petition is the second one created this summer by the NC State Coalition of Black Organizations, which consists of the NAACP at NC State, Nubian Message, the Caribbean Student Association, the National Society of Black Physicists at NC State, the African Student Union, the Society of Afrikan American Culture, the National Pan-Hellenic Council at NC State, the National Society of Black Engineers, the Black Students Board, AYA Ambassadors and the Black Business Students Association. The coalition’s first petition called for major reform in the University Police Department.
According to Dodor, Chancellor Woodson was more responsive to the “Advancing Black Undergraduate Life at NC State” petition than the “A Request for Substantial Change in Policing at NC State University” petition.
“With this petition, he went through each individual demand and said he contacted a person and laid out what they are supposed to do, but with the police petition, he said he contacted Chief House and said he was doing the town hall,” Dodor said. “That’s all it really was.”
The following is a summary of the multiple demands the NC State Coalition of Black Organizations have for the NC State administration. Click here for exact wording.
The coalition petitions for:
The NC State Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity (OIED) to hold regular, monthly meetings with Black student leaders to actively listen to Black students’ concerns on campus.
All incoming NC State faculty and staff to complete sensitivity training when first hired and repeat every three years.
NC State to hire a full-time African American Cultural Center director by the end of the fall 2020 semester. This position has been empty for a full academic year.
NC State to require all student organization leaders to complete yearly diversity and inclusion training, in order to register as an official university organization.
All Greek life chapters to complete in-person diversity and inclusion training. At least 75% of the chapter must be present for the training.
NC State administration to release a detailed protocol of the Strategic Plan task force before the start of the fall 2020 semester.
The creation of a fund allowing NC State alumni and community members to donate directly to Black organizations and Black life throughout the year.
The Black Male Initiative (BMI) Village to relocate only if there is a majority of BMI students in agreement.
NC State administration to actively recruit and hire Black faculty and staff.
Installation of increased lighting in the Brickyard and areas around Talley Student Union to increase student safety.
In response to the petition, Chancellor Woodson issued the following written statement:
“I appreciate the leadership, courage, thoughtfulness and passion of the NC State Coalition of Black Organizations who brought forward these important and necessary actions for the NC State community. I enthusiastically and fully commit NC State’s administration and university to meet the 10 demands listed in theAdvancing Black Undergraduate Life at NC State University petition. As stated in the petition, there is more work that needs to be done and more steps that need to be taken. This administration is committed to listening, learning and taking action alongside our community to keep moving forward and cultivate a campus culture where Black students, faculty and staff feel safe, supported, respected and valued.”
Additionally, Sheri Schwab, vice provost for institutional equity and diversity, said she echoes Chancellor Woodson’s statement of complete and enthusiastic commitment to meeting all 10 items on the Black student leaders’ petition.
“I look forward to ongoing dialogues and concrete action steps in both the near future and over time,” Schwab said in a written statement. “The items outlined were thoughtful, well-crafted and critical to advancing the much-needed conversation around race and anti-racism. I understand how challenging the discussion around race and racism is; our nation's history has made this a topic that is incredibly divisive but is absolutely necessary if we are to make meaningful progress.”
Schwab said there is so much more the University can and should be doing to make NC State diverse and inclusive, specifically taking an anti-racism stance.
“That means not only the specific demands at this moment in time, but a commitment to going beyond what the Student Organizations outlined and actively seeking even more opportunities take anti-racist actions,” Schwab said.
Fraternity and Sorority Life at NC State was contacted for comment, but did not respond in time for publication.
According to Dodor, the NC State Coalition of Black Organizations is currently planning for what to do if university administration does not continue to take their demands seriously.
“We are trying to brainstorm as a Coalition, because, realistically, it’s not like we cannot stop paying our tuition,” Dodor said. “We don’t know what route to take; if that means we come up with another petition or if we are going to contact the right people. Chancellor Woodson was very responsive to the most recent petition, so we are hoping that he doesn’t back out on his word, so we don’t have to do that.”
As of June 17 at 9:05 p.m., the petition has 1,929 signatures out of the goal of 2,500.
If you are interested in helping the cause, sign the petition. To further contribute to and educate yourself on the Black Lives Matter movement, read Nubian Message’s resource list to get involved.