NC State will require students, faculty and staff to provide proof of negative COVID-19 tests before returning to campus for the spring semester, according to an email sent by the University on Nov. 13. Those returning will have to be tested three to five days before the start of classes, with information on test requirements, how to submit those results and more still to come.
Students who have to provide a negative COVID-19 test include those living on campus and in Greek Village, those enrolled in courses with an in-person component and those who work on campus. Students who live off campus, but are within a mile of NC State, also have to be tested. The University will contact those students, according to the email.
Faculty and staff who have to be tested include those teaching classes with an in-person component, those in “critical service roles” or who engage the public in person and all researchers.
The University announced it is continuing the Wolfpack Surveillance Program and that “several thousand students, faculty and staff will be tested weekly” as it expands its ongoing testing, with Student Health Services providing free COVID-19 tests for all students.