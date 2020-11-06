Doneka Scott will be the next vice chancellor and dean of the Division of Academic and Student Affairs (DASA) and will also hold a secondary appointment as a professor in the Department of Educational Leadership, Policy and Human Development in the College of Education, according to an announcement from Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Warwick Arden. This decision is effective Feb. 15, pending approval from the Board of Trustees.
Scott currently serves as the vice provost for undergraduate education and student success at the University of Oregon, where she has been since 2016.
Lisa Zapata, interim vice chancellor of DASA, will return as senior associate vice chancellor of DASA, and Bret Smith, the interim dean of DASA, will return as senior associate dean for University College, according to NC State News, due to Scott taking over their roles.
The position of vice chancellor and dean of DASA has remained vacant since August 2019, after the departure of Mike Mullen, the former vice chancellor.
There were two other finalists for the role: Zapata and Steven Girardot.
“I am pleased that Doneka will be joining us at NC State,” Chancellor Woodson said to NC State News. “I look forward to having her insight as a member of my cabinet and working with her to maintain a sage and inclusive living and learning environment for NC State’s students.”