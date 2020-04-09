On April 9, the Women’s Center hosted its annual Gender & Equity Research Symposium online for registered attendees. After uncertainties over whether the symposium would run due to safety reasons, the Women’s Center decided to shift the symposium to be hosted on NC State’s Zoom page.
Angela Gay, assistant director at the Women’s Center, talked about the decision to move the Gender & Equity Research Symposium online.
“Before we make a drastic decision to immediately cancel, we first have to assess what is happening,” Gay said. “Part of whenever you’re thinking about going virtual is asking yourself the question, ‘Who’s invested? What will that look like? Can you create an experience that is worthwhile on an online platform?’”
According to Gay, the symposium is meant to be an annual platform for students to showcase their interdisciplinary research that focuses on discussing topics relating to equity and its relationship with gender and marginalized communities. Presenters are able to submit peer-reviewed multidisciplinary research by January to showcase in the symposium, and submissions are open to anyone.
“I think a lot of students don’t see themselves as scholars or researchers, and that’s one of the reasons why I created this symposium,” Gay said. “There are a lot of students, usually students of color, who don’t always have the mentorship or advice to be able to see themselves as people who can produce research, who can use and catalyze their own personal experiences and knowledge into scholarship and discourse.”
The symposium consisted of various meetings and discussions about both the research done by the NC State community and groups, such as WomenNC, discussing their own findings. Poster presentations were introduced by Alexa Carter, librarian at D.H. Hill Jr. Library, before participants were divided into breakout sessions on Zoom.
Brianna Potts, a first-year studying psychology, discussed the systemic discriminations faced by LGBTQ+ individuals and how positive representation in media can help alleviate oppression.
“College provides one of the most pivotal moments in someone’s life, and with universities being one of the most diverse places, I believe that if you are educated on various people you can improve the college experience of yourself and other people around campus.” Potts said.
Tirrezz Hudson, a fourth-year majoring in psychology and minoring in women's and gender studies, discussed the relationship between black churches and black gay men, using literary review to showcase how the clash of beliefs can turn into psychological distress. Hudson highlighted the lack of representation in academic research.
“I want young black boys and boy-identifying children to feel free to live their lives as children and to be able to freely express themselves, instead of feeling pressures to adhere to rigid, hegemonic masculine expressions and behavior.” Hudson said.
Christy Byrd, assistant professor in the College of Education, also discussed research regarding identity and diversity, and more specifically the Teaching about Identities, Diversity, and Equity (TIDE) framework.
“These things are all changing, and you have to be able to keep up in order to know how to best work with these populations or to be an effective,” Byrd said during their presentation.
Another piece of research discussed was that of Jen Gathings, a graduate student in sociology and anthropology, who presented “findings from a 2×2 photographic vignette study of the effects of colorism on criminal sentencing,” according to the presentation schedule for the event.
“I think this is one area where we’re sorely in need of ideological change and cultural change and how we think about punishment,” Gathings said.
More information about future events hosted by the Women's Center can be found on NC State's online calendar.