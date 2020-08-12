On Tuesday, Aug. 11, state officials reported a dog that died last week at the NC State Veterinary Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, according to WRAL. The cause of death is still undetermined.
WRAL stated the dog was showing signs of respiratory distress. The owner claimed a family member had previously tested positive for the virus.
Dr. Steven Marks, associate dean and director of Veterinary Medical Services at NC State, told WRAL in the article that, while it is a fair assumption the virus came from the household, it doesn’t mean that’s what caused the virus or what caused the dog’s death.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there is no evidence animals play a significant role in spreading COVID-19 and the risk of animals spreading the virus to humans is considered low. The CDC stated the virus can be passed from people to animals in some instances.