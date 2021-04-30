On April 30, NC State outlined changes to mask requirements on campus. These changes follow Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent executive order outlining similar changes in accordance with new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Starting May 1, masks will not be required for outdoors areas per the new guidelines. However, the announcement encourages outdoor mask usage for those in large crowds or people who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. NC State’s mask requirements continue to apply to indoor areas on campus, excluding private indoor spaces and eating areas.
According to the announcement, students who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to upload their vaccination status to HealthyPack Portal. The announcement also states students, staff, faculty, alumni and respective family members can receive the COVID-19 vaccine on campus over the summer.
For more information on COVID-19 guidelines on campus, visit NC State’s Protect the Pack website. Click here to read NC State’s full statement.