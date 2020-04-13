On Monday, April 13, the University of North Carolina Association of Student Governments (ASG) announced through a press release that it has repurposed $65,000 in travel and event funds toward emergency funds for the 17 UNC System institutions. NC State will be receiving $3,000 from ASG.
This amount was matched by an anonymous donor, bringing the total donation to $130,000 and NC State’s portion to $6,000.
According to the press release, the funds are distributed proportionally to the number of students who receive Pell Grants at each institution. Additionally, each school received at least $2,000 from ASG,
ASG normally conducts meetings once a month at one of the UNC System schools, with the first of this year being at NC State. Representatives from each school are reimbursed for travel, but because meetings are now online, this cost has dropped entirely. As events and initiatives have also been cancelled, funding for those has also been cut, according to the press release.
Just under $1 million has been contributed to NC State’s student emergency fund. Students may apply for money in the event of things like housing expenses, utilities, food and necessary resources for online classes.