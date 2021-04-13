At 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, university police received a report of a burglary at Metcalf Residence Hall. The break-in happened in an unlocked, occupied room on the third floor of the residence hall, according to a WolfAlert.
A female resident woke up to find an unidentified person standing near the entryway of the room. The female resident screamed and the suspect fled the room, the WolfAlert stated.
There was no communication or physical contact made between the resident and the suspect, and no items appear to have been taken.
This is a developing story, Technician will continue to provide updates.