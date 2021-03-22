Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on March 22 a fire started at the Village Green Apartments off of Lake Wheeler Rd., burning off the roof of part of an apartment building at 2110 Thesis Circle, according to Raleigh Police.
Raleigh Police said the fire started at the back balcony of an apartment on the second floor. No one was injured. However, six apartments were affected by the fire, leaving 24 people displaced.
NC State issued a statement urging residents who were affected by the fire to utilize the Pack Essentials Program.
“Our thoughts are with our students affected by the fire at Village Green Apartments this morning,” the statement said. “The Pack Essentials Program offers financial assistance, help replacing property and more.”