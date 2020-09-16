There is a water main break on campus, according to an NC State Safety Notice sent out on Sept. 16. The affected area includes Talley Student Union to Witherspoon Student Center and north to Withers Hall. Impacts of the water main break are expected to last until mid-afternoon.
Another area impacted is the Free Expression Tunnel, which is currently inaccessible. The safety notice asks people to avoid the Free Expression Tunnel until further notice.
Impacted areas are experiencing low to no water pressure, according to the safety notice.