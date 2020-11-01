Out of Wake County’s 20 early voting polling places, Talley Student Union drew the seventh-most voters during early voting, after being one of the least-used early voting sites in Wake County during the 2018 elections, according to unofficial data from the Wake County Board of Elections. From Oct. 15 to Oct. 31, over 373,000 people voted early in Wake County this year, which is over 70,000 more voters than in 2016.
At the end of October, polling numbers reflected 21,033 early voters at Talley Student Union. On weekdays, the site regularly saw over 1,000 voters each day.
The last time Talley was an early voting site a presidential election was in 2012 where over 16,000 people cast ballots during the early voting period. In 2016, NC State’s Creative Services Building was a polling site, and that location was criticized for not being accessible or convenient enough, and only 8,706 students used that polling location in early voting. In 2018, Talley was restored as an early voting site through a 5-4 vote by the North Carolina State Board of Elections, but only had 10,652 ballots cast during the early voting period.
According to the Wake County Board of Elections, unofficial results from early voting and absentee ballots will be posted at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, with precinct data beginning to be reported at 9:30 p.m.