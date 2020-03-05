Melanie Flowers, a third-year studying communication, and McKenzy Heavlin, a second-year studying electrical engineering, will be NC State’s next student body president and vice president.
It was announced that they won a runoff election against Carlie Higgins, a third-year transfer student in communication and political science, and Powell Braddock, a first-year studying chemical engineering, during a reveal party on Thursday, March 5 in the Student Government suite in Talley Student Union. Flowers/Heavlin received 54.5% of the runoff vote to Higgins/Braddock’s 45.5%.
After an election reveal on Wednesday, March 4, showed no ticket for student body president and vice president receiving a majority of votes, a runoff was called between Flowers/Heavlin and Higgins/Braddock, a first-year studying chemical engineering.
Flowers said that after the reveal on March 4, the Brohaugh/Foote and Stoltz/Stoltz campaigns put their support behind her and Heavlin’s campaign.
“It feels surreal. I’m really excited to advocate with McKenzy for our students at NC State,” Flowers said. “I’m incredibly thankful for the support of Sam Brohaugh, Erinn Foote, Max Stoltz and Hannah Stoltz … In the last 24 hours, they’ve been amazing.”
Heavlin celebrated the win and thanked the Brohaugh/Foote and Stoltz/Stoltz tickets for their support.
“Melanie and I are super happy,” Heavlin said. “We want to thank our campaign team, obviously, also Sam [Brohaugh] and Erinn [Foote] and the Stoltzes for supporting us [in the runoff], and also Carlie [Higgins] and Powell [Braddock]. We’re excited!”
In addition, four Senate runoff races were called:
Thomas Jackson won the runoff for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Abigail Korenek won the runoff for the College of Sciences.
Connor Clary won the runoff for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
Malek Abedrabouh won the runoff for the College of Engineering.