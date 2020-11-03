Stay tuned to Technician’s website, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts for live updates on local, state and national races.
As of 11: 30 p.m.
The polls closed Tuesday night at 8:15 p.m. in North Carolina. This is an update to the statewide results as of 11:30 p.m.
For the presidential race, President Donald Trump is leading by a little more than 1 point with 49.96%. Joe Biden currently holds 48.59% of the North Carolina popular vote and 192 Electoral College votes. President Donald Trump has claimed 114 Electoral College votes.
In the gubernatorial race, Gov. Roy Cooper has won with 51.49% of the popular vote. Dan Forest finished with 47.05% of the vote.
For lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson is leading by around 3 points. Yvonne Lewis Holley has 48.36% of the vote, and Mark Robinson has 51.64% of the votes.
In the Senate election, incumbent Thom Tillis is leading by a little less than 2 points. Currently, Thom Tillis has 48.72% of the vote, and Cal Cunningham has 46.96% of the vote.
As of 11:30 p.m., 71.71% of votes support the 2020 Affordable Housing Bond referendum for the city of Raleigh.
In the race for the 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent David Price is leading with 67.34% of the vote, while Robert Thomas is behind with 32.66%.
As of 11:30 p.m., 99.62% of precincts and 74.51% of ballots have been reported.
As of 10:30 p.m.
The polls closed Tuesday night at 8:15 p.m. in North Carolina. This is an update to the statewide results as of 10:30 p.m.
For the presidential race, President Donald Trump is leading by a little less than a point. Joe Biden currently holds 48.88% of the North Carolina popular vote and 94 Electoral College votes. President Donald Trump has obtained 49.71% of the votes in North Carolina so far and has claimed 72 Electoral College votes.
In the gubernatorial race, Gov. Roy Cooper is currently leading with 51.75% of the popular vote, while Dan Forest has 46.83% of the vote.
For lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson is leading by around 3 points. Yvonne Lewis Holley has 48.63% of the vote, and Mark Robinson has 51.37% of the votes.
In the Senate election, incumbent Thom Tillis is leading by around a point. Currently, Thom Tillis has 48.47% of the vote, and Cal Cunningham has 47.25% of the vote.
As of 10:30 p.m., 72.7% of votes support the 2020 Affordable Housing Bond referendum for the city of Raleigh.
In the race for the 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent David Price is leading with 69.5% of the vote, while Robert Thomas is behind with 30.5%
As of 10:30 p.m., 87.53% of precincts and 72.43% of ballots have been reported.
As of 9:30 p.m.
The polls closed Tuesday night at 8:15 p.m. in North Carolina. This is an update to the statewide results as of 9:30 p.m.
For the presidential race, Joe Biden is leading by nearly 2 points. Joe Biden currently holds 50.19% of the North Carolina popular vote and 89 Electoral College votes. President Donald Trump has obtained 48.44% of the votes in North Carolina so far and has claimed 54 Electoral College votes.
In the gubernatorial race, Gov. Roy Cooper is currently leading with 52.9% percent of the popular vote, while Dan Forest has 45.71% of the vote.
For the lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson is leading by less than 1 point. Yvonne Lewis Holley has 49.78% of the vote, and Mark Robinson has 50.22% of the votes.
In the Senate election, Cal Cunningham is leading by less than 1 point. Currently, Thom Tillis has 47.32% of the vote, and Cal Cunningham has 48.49% of the vote.
As of 9:30 p.m., 73.05% of votes support the 2020 Affordable Housing Bond referendum for the city of Raleigh.
In the race for the 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent David Price is leading with 72.59% of the vote, while Robert Thomas is behind with 27.41%
As of 9:30 p.m., 63.45% of precincts and 64.95% of ballots have been reported.
As of 8:30 p.m.
Voting concluded Tuesday night for most precincts at 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. Results began to come in at 8:15 p.m.
For the presidential race, Joe Biden is leading by almost 11 percentage points. Joe Biden currently holds 53.88% of the popular vote in North Carolina and 30 Electoral College votes. President Donald Trump has obtained 44.82% of votes in North Carolina so far and has claimed 42 Electoral College votes.
In the gubernatorial race, Gov. Roy Cooper is currently leading with 56.46% percent of the popular vote, while current Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has 42.22% of the vote.
In the race for lieutenant governor, Yvonne Lewis Holly is leading by around 7 points. Yvonne Lewis Holley has 53.38% of the vote, and Mark Robinson has 46.62% of the votes.
In the Senate election, Cal Cunningham is leading by 7 percentage points. Currently, Incumbent Thom Tillis has 44.17% of the vote, and Cal Cunningham has 51.85% of the vote.
As of 8:15 p.m., 73.25% of votes support the 2020 Affordable Housing Bond referendum for the city of Raleigh.
In the race to represent the 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, Incumbent David Price is leading with 73.26% of the vote, while Robert Thomas is behind with 25.74%.
Original Content
Polls opened in North Carolina at 6:30 a.m. and all Wake County polling sites will close at 7:30 p.m. Due to technical glitches in Sampson County, statewide results from early and mail-in voting was delayed 45 minutes, until 8:15 p.m. Voting deadlines were also extended in several other precincts.
Before Election Day, the early voting site in Talley Student Union drew in the seventh-most voters during early voting. This year, 21,033 ballots were cast during the early voting period at the site. The site regularly had over 1,000 voters each weekday.
Wake County Board of Elections sees record early voting numbers
According to Stacy Beard, external communications manager for the Wake County government, Wake County has seen a record number of absentee and early voting this year, with more than 373,000 people voting prior to Election Day.
Wake County has 70,000 more registered voters than the 2016 presidential election this year. Additionally, in 2016, there was a 75% election voting rate, and Beard has no doubt they will beat that percentage this election cycle.
195,706 voters casted an in-person ballot on Election Day in 2016, according to Beard. However, Beard stated Wake County may not match those numbers these year due to 67% of voters casting their ballots before Election Day.
Beard said the Wake County government has been checking in with local, county and state law enforcement to be prepared for a possible reaction to the unofficial voting results.
Later today at the Southeast Raleigh High School polling location, a tabulation machine stopped working briefly, but the issue was resolved quickly and voting continued, Beard said. Other than that, Wake County has seen no technological glitches during the voting process.