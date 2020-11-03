Updated 11:30 p.m.
The polls closed Tuesday night at 8:15 p.m. in North Carolina. This is an update to the statewide results as of 11:30 p.m.
For the presidential race, President Donald Trump is leading by a little more than 1 point with 49.96%. Joe Biden currently holds 48.59% of the North Carolina popular vote and 192 Electoral College votes. President Donald Trump has claimed 114 Electoral College votes.
In the gubernatorial race, Gov. Roy Cooper has won with 51.49% of the popular vote. Dan Forest finished with 47.05% of the vote.
For lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson is leading by around 3 points. Yvonne Lewis Holley has 48.36% of the vote, and Mark Robinson has 51.64% of the votes.
In the Senate election, incumbent Thom Tillis is leading by a little less than 2 points. Currently, Thom Tillis has 48.72% of the vote, and Cal Cunningham has 46.96% of the vote.
As of 11:30 p.m., 71.71% of votes support the 2020 Affordable Housing Bond referendum for the city of Raleigh.
In the race for the 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent David Price is leading with 67.34% of the vote, while Robert Thomas is behind with 32.66%.
As of 11:30 p.m., 99.62% of precincts and 74.51% of ballots have been reported.
With 41 out of 206 precincts reporting, here are the results for local elections in Wake County.
Wake County Board of Commissioners
In District 1 Democrat Sig Hutchinson is leading with 64.73% of the vote, while Republican opponent Greg Jones has 35.27%. In District 2, Democrat Matt Calabria is running unopposed and has 400,248 votes.
In District 3, Democrat Maria Cervania is leading with 63.47% of the vote, while Republican Steve Hale has 36.53%.
Democrats Susan P. Evans and James West from Districts 4 and 5, respectively, are running unopposed, with Evans accounting for 399,378 votes and West accounting for 397,913.
For District 6, Democrat Shinica Thomas is leading with 62.42% of the vote, while Republican Karen J. Weathers has 37.58%. In District 7, Democrat Vickie Adamson has 65.24% of the vote, which leads Republican Faruk Okcetin, who has 34.76%.
Register of Deeds
Democrat Tammy L. Brunner is leading Republican Charles Gilliam with 62.51% of the vote.
Board of Education
Heather Scott leads Deborah Prickett 56.66% to 41.93% in District 1. In District 2, Monika Johnson-Hostler has 52.98% of the vote, Gregory Hahn has 32.16%, while Dorian Hamilton has 13.47%.
In District 3, Roxie Cash has 95.37% of the vote, with the rest being dedicated to write-ins.
Keith A. Sutton from District 4 has 97.21% of the vote, Jim Martin from District 5 has 89.92% of the vote and Christine Kushner from District 6 has 95.58% of the vote, with the remaining votes being write-ins.
In District 7, Chris Heagarty is leading with 52.72% of the vote, while Rachel Mills has 46.43%. For District 8, Lindsay Mahaffey is accounting for 64.28% of votes, while Steve Bergstrom has 34.78%.
As for District 9, Karen Carter leads with 54.06% of the vote, while Bill Fletcher has 35.04% and Daniel Madding has 9.76%.
As of 10:15 p.m. 19.90% of precincts were reported and 70.01% of ballots had been cast.
