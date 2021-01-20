On Jan. 19 from 12 to 5 p.m., Student Government (SG) hosted a freeze-out protest at Stafford Commons, calling for the resignation of and the denunciation of white supremacy by Chadwick Segraves, a desktop support manager in the Office of Information Technology who was recently accused of connections to the Proud Boys through several social media posts. The University’s investigation of the claims, which ended on Jan. 11, found no substantive basis for disciplinary action against Seagraves.
Following the investigation’s closure, Student Body President Melanie Flowers signed Executive Order No. 5, which announced the protest and established its purpose of providing a safe space for students to express their frustration and come together to embrace community standards of inclusion and diversity.
During the five-hour demonstration, students had the opportunity to participate both in person and virtually. There were approximately 40 people, at maximum, in attendance at the in-person protest, and 15 at the virtual protest.
Student Senate President Coleman Simpson was one of four student body officers responsible for organizing the protest and expressed his frustration of having an employee like Chadwick Seagraves at the University.
“It’s unsettling and it doesn’t feel like we have as strong of a commitment to values of diversity, inclusion and equity among students as the University likes to promote,” Simpson said.“I know it’s not their fault that those are his values, but it is very frustrating to have him continue the employment even though I understand the University can’t legally do anything about it.”
After introductory speeches from Flowers and Student Body Vice President McKenzy Heavlin, students had time to write personal letters to Seagraves. Heavlin explained that the letters were meant to “address Chadwick Seagraves and echo the call for his apology and resignation.” Simpson said that SG is planning to send one letter per day to Seagraves until he resigns.
Starting at around 1:50 p.m., students marched through campus, stopping to discuss various historical landmarks and community members had time to make brief, personal statements about the Seagraves investigation. When the demonstration came to a close at the Free Expression Tunnel, students had the option to place their handprints on the wall of the tunnel, adding to the “Respect the Pack” mural. Heavlin said that when students put their handprints on the wall, they were reaffirming their efforts to make NC State a community “for all people, that values justice and humility.”
Virtual attendees followed along through a Zoom livestream and had the opportunity to participate in a photo challenge, in which students wrote “freeze out” on a decorated piece of paper with the reasons they attended the protest. Attendees then sent the photo to SG, for use on social media pages and websites. Additionally, virtual attendees could write letters to Seagraves in the form of emails.
Barry Olson, associate vice chancellor for the Division of Academic and Student Affairs, attended the in-person event. He did not have any comment regarding the closure of the Seagraves case, but explained that university staff was only at the event to “provide event support” and “support for our student organizations.”
Chancellor Randy Woodson did not attend the protest but released a statement on Jan. 19, addressing the discontent students have expressed regarding the Seagraves investigation and other recent events contributing to a tense national climate.
He explained that the University could not take any action against Seagraves because “as a public institution, we are bound by the U.S. Constitution and the laws and policies set by the state of North Carolina.” He also mentioned the First Amendment as a factor in the outcome of the Seagraves investigation.
“I know this outcome has been disappointing and frustrating to many in our community, and I acknowledge the hurt this situation has caused for several in our Pack,” Woodson said in the statement. “These are real emotions, and I am sensitive to them. These emotions have only been exacerbated by the recent riot in Washington, D.C., and threats of more violence in every state in the coming days.”
Woodson also linked several university resources in the statement, including the Counseling Center and the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program. Additionally, he provided channels of communication through which students, faculty and staff can report instances of unethical behavior to the administration.
Though he expressed disappointment over the University’s lack of legal standing, Simpson said he was pleased with the administration’s support of the demonstration. He added that SG will continue to provide a voice for the underrepresented at NC State.
“We’re going to be advocating for his resignation no matter what,” Simpson said. “There are many levers Student Government can pull in terms of demonstrating and public acknowledgements, so after this protest, we’re going to reconvene as a team and figure out our next steps to make sure we’re representing the student voices and that Seagraves understands our opinions and where we want this to go.”
An anonymous second-year studying animal science expressed disappointment in past university responses to student demonstrations, stating those in the NC State administration do not listen when students are trying to talk to them.
“Being a Black woman, being somebody who is gender noncomforming, being someone who is not heterosexual and who is a part of so many of the communities that Chadwick Seagraves is actively against, it is important to me to be able to make sure that I’m listened to because I can’t shoulder all of the weight of my communities’ burdens,” the student said. “But if I can lighten it in some way, that’s what I’m here to do.”
Bryan Pyrtle, staff writer; Abbie Davies-Cutting, assistant arts & culture editor; and Alicia Thomas, managing editor, contributed to the reporting of the article.