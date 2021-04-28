While the summer approaches and we are almost done with a semester full of projects, tests and presentations, many students still feel like summer is miles away, and there’s nothing to do. However, there’s plenty of great, COVID-19-safe options many of us can enjoy over the summer. Here’s a list of some of my favorite places to go in North Carolina.
Museums:
Gregg Museum of Art & Design: Visit this museum right on campus and enjoy all the fascinating exhibitions.
North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA): A favorite of many Raleigh natives, the NCMA has widely diverse indoor and outdoor exhibits with perfect photo ops.
North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences: Make your way to downtown Raleigh and stroll through the engaging exhibits, like the butterfly room with live butterflies.
21c Museum Hotel Museum: Drive to Durham, North Carolina, to visit this innovative museum with interactive exhibits.
Quick trip destinations:
Wilmington, North Carolina: Take a day or weekend trip to this nearby beach town with beautiful beaches, fun activities and great seafood restaurants.
Charlotte, North Carolina: Eat at some of the best restaurants in North Carolina and enjoy their lively downtown area.
Asheville, North Carolina: Visit the breathtaking Biltmore Estate and check out the charming town of Asheville.
Boone, North Carolina: Hike or drive through the gorgeous views of the Appalachian Mountains.
Parks near Raleigh:
Pullen Park: Try a paddleboat through the pond, ride the train or walk through this gorgeous park only minutes away from campus.
Lake Johnson Park: Get a three mile walk or run in, use a paddleboat, kayak, or simply sit and read with a view.
Dorothea Dix Park: Have a picnic or take a hike through this huge park.
William B. Umstead Park: Hike through the many trails and enjoy the nature views.
Random:
Drive Shack Golf: Even if you’ve never been great at golf, enjoy the interactive golf games aiming at targets with friends.
North Carolina State Farmers Public Market: Walk through this outdoor market and pick up quality organic food, desserts or plants.
Cat Tales Cat Cafe: Located in Chapel Hill, reserve a room to get a coffee and cuddle with the free-roaming cats who are also available for adoption.
Enjoy this well-deserved break, and be sure to continue wearing a mask to adhere to the NC Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 guidelines.