Downtown Raleigh stands on the horizon of Dorothea Dix Park on Oct. 31, 2017. The park was purchased by the City of Raleigh in 2015.

While the summer approaches and we are almost done with a semester full of projects, tests and presentations, many students still feel like summer is miles away, and there’s nothing to do. However, there’s plenty of great, COVID-19-safe options many of us can enjoy over the summer. Here’s a list of some of my favorite places to go in North Carolina.

Museums:

Quick trip destinations:

  • Wilmington, North Carolina: Take a day or weekend trip to this nearby beach town with beautiful beaches, fun activities and great seafood restaurants. 

  • Charlotte, North Carolina: Eat at some of the best restaurants in North Carolina and enjoy their lively downtown area.

  • Asheville, North Carolina: Visit the breathtaking Biltmore Estate and check out the charming town of Asheville.

  • Boone, North Carolina: Hike or drive through the gorgeous views of the Appalachian Mountains.

Parks near Raleigh:

  • Pullen Park: Try a paddleboat through the pond, ride the train or walk through this gorgeous park only minutes away from campus.

  • Lake Johnson Park: Get a three mile walk or run in, use a paddleboat, kayak, or simply sit and read with a view. 

  • Dorothea Dix Park: Have a picnic or take a hike through this huge park.

  • William B. Umstead Park: Hike through the many trails and enjoy the nature views. 

Random: 

  • Drive Shack Golf: Even if you’ve never been great at golf, enjoy the interactive golf games aiming at targets with friends.

  • North Carolina State Farmers Public Market: Walk through this outdoor market and pick up quality organic food, desserts or plants.

  • Cat Tales Cat Cafe: Located in Chapel Hill, reserve a room to get a coffee and cuddle with the free-roaming cats who are also available for adoption. 

Enjoy this well-deserved break, and be sure to continue wearing a mask to adhere to the NC Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 guidelines.

