On June 15, NC State sent an email to inform students, faculty and staff of new face covering requirements beginning July 1. According to the email, face coverings will be required in all university buildings, at university programming, including classrooms and laboratories, and at university events held in non-university buildings.
The email outlined the following requirements regarding face coverings on campus:
Everyone on campus is expected to carry a face covering at all times
Face coverings will be required in outdoor spaces on campus where physical distancing cannot be guaranteed
NC State will provide face coverings to all students, faculty and staff who need them
According to the email, exceptions to the face covering requirement include when individuals are in their private offices, residence rooms alone with a roommate, or when walking alone in uncrowded areas.
The email also said everyone will be expected to carry a face covering at all times in case they encounter a situation where at least six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained in small spaces such as hallways, stairwells, elevators, restrooms, kitchens and break rooms.
The email stated “additional information about the fall semester will be released in the coming days.”