In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NC State University Libraries extended the due date for library books to August 24 and assigned due dates to loaned technology items, varying by owner. Late fees will also be waived for the foreseeable future.
Currently, students can use the University Libraries website to request a technology loan and can receive the items at their residences directly through the mail.
Peter Schreiner, an Ask Us Librarian, said the libraries extended return deadlines because students still have academic needs for these technology items.
According to Schreiner, technology loans through the mail have gone relatively smoothly since remote learning began.
“It is a little bit more of an expense for the libraries for the shipping, but again, we realize the importance of getting these things into folks’ hands,” Schreiner said.
While there are no concrete plans for the reopening of NC State University Libraries, Schreiner mentioned the possibility of resuming in-person services.
“We are working towards reopening plans, which would involve, presumably, some in-building interactions,” Schreiner said. “You know, patrons coming into the library and getting materials. But, really, we’re still working in the planning phase.”
Wolfpack Outfitters currently has no solidified plans for the textbook rental and return program for the upcoming semester, according to Senior Director of Retail Services Jeff Halliburton.
Halliburton said textbooks’ online availability will likely expand on a case-by-case basis.
“As far as digital delivery, we’re seeing many, many more faculty members interested in that digital delivery model,” Halliburton said. “I think a lot of it is because of the flexibility of connecting with materials directly through Moodle.”
Many students were unable to return their rental textbooks by the extended rental return deadline of May 29, but Halliburton said Wolfpack Outfitters is maintaining flexibility.
“We’re definitely running behind with that extended return deadline, and that’s something that we were anticipating because we’re still also hearing from students who may have moved home and have put all of their belongings in storage here in Raleigh and will not be able to access that until they return to campus in August,” Halliburton said. “We’re noting those as an exception.”
According to Halliburton by the end of finals, students would typically return 75% of rental books to Wolfpack Outfitters. Currently, only approximately 60% of rental books have been returned.
NC State University Libraries have a coronavirus response page on their website where students and faculty can find updates. The Campus Enterprises website has posts relating to the coronavirus and Wolfpack Outfitters.