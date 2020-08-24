NC State Athletics announced in a statement on Monday evening that all “athletic-related activities,” including football, will be temporarily halted because of 27 new positive COVID-19 tests in the department.
According to Senior Associate Athletics Director Fred Demarest on Twitter, NC State Athletics had 22 positive tests from student-athletes, coaches and staff in its most recent round of 693 new tests (3.18%). Overall, out of 2,053 tests, there are now 30 positive results (1.46%).
"Based on the information available to us, we are making the necessary and swift decision to pause athletic-related activities until we have additional information," said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan in the statement. "We will continue to work with all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available."
In the statement, NC State Athletics said it “will continue to follow all established protocols in consultation with campus and local health officials.”
The announcement comes just four days after it was announced all NC State undergraduate classes would move online but sports will continue as planned.