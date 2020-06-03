Although a majority of campus operations were shut down due to COVID-19, Cameron Smith, senior director of the Capital Project Management department, said all NC State construction projects are still underway, including the Belltower.
According to Smith, COVID-19 has not delayed anticipated construction completion dates that are set for the summer. However, the pandemic did lead to minor labor shortages, with about a 10-15% decrease in labor availability.
Additionally, there have been issues relating to furniture and equipment because out-of-state vendors are experiencing their own supply-chain setbacks due to COVID-19. According to Smith, this has caused minor delays in equipment delivery, but the overall impact of COVID-19 on construction operations has been minimal.
Currently, Smith said Cates Avenue is closed from Price Music Center to Morrill Drive due to utility infrastructure construction, which he said requires tunneling underneath the intersection. According to Smith, there are water, steam and condensation lines that need to be repaired.
By the start of the fall semester, D.H. Hill Jr. Library renovations, the construction of Fitts-Woolard Hall, a new engineering building on Centennial Campus, and the expansion of the Wellness and Recreation Center should be complete, Smith said.
“The Academic Success Center at D.H. Hill is right now progressing on schedule to finish and be accepted toward the end of June,” Smith said. “[Fitts-Woolard Hall] is tracking to be done in late July.”
The Wellness and Recreation Center, Smith said, should be complete come early September.
Tucker and Owen residence halls will also receive an upgrade. According to Smith, the halls will be getting elevators.
“The Tucker elevator will be done by the end of the summer, before students come back, but Owen Hall will have to push into the fall,” Smith said.
For more information on NC State Facilities, including construction, housekeeping services and sustainability, click here.