Following campus closures and changes due to COVID-19, NC State announced how they will refund students for unused dining, housing and parking.
According to NC State Dining’s website, students will receive prorated refunds for unused dining plans for the Spring 2020 semester. Dining refunds are prorated to cover the 48 days from March 23 to May 9. These credits will be posted to students’ accounts and vary by meal plan.
For graduating seniors and graduate students, Commuter Plan balances will be fully reimbursed for the semester, and for returning students with this plan, the balances will carry forward to the fall 2020 term. Prorated refunds for spring semester dining dollars associated with a meal plan will be provided to graduating seniors and graduate students as well, with this balance carrying over to the fall semester for returning students.
In addition to dining refunds, according to a release from DASA, prorated refunds for housing will be issued to cover the 47 nights from March 23 to May 9. For students who were granted approval to remain in Special Circumstance Housing after March 23, their refund will be calculated based on their move-out date up to the last day of classes on April 23, and refunds are not available after this date.
Students granted approval to remain in Special Circumstance Housing or who moved back into Special Circumstance Housing on campus will remain financially responsible and not receive housing refunds.
In order for both housing and dining refunds to be processed, students must complete a direct deposit request.
As for Transportation refunds, student parking permit holders will receive prorated refunds for their permit calculated from March 23, according to Transportation’s website. These refunds will be made through University Accounting over the coming weeks. Details regarding refunds for employees with payroll reduction and who purchased in one payment can also be found on their website.
Transportation is also suspending parking enforcement until April 30, excluding reserved spaces, fire lanes and no-parking areas. Transportation has also decided to close down the following parking areas:
Coliseum Deck (upper levels only)
Dan Allen Deck (upper levels only)
Capability Drive Lot (F permit area)
Main Campus Drive Lots
Oval Drive Lots
Spring Hill Park and Ride Lot
West Deck (upper levels only)
West Surface Lot