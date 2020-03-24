Spring commencement has been postponed as a result of COVID-19-related distancing at NC State, according to an email sent out by Chancellor Randy Woodson. Further details about commencement plans are set to be announced in the next few weeks.
The commencement ceremony was previously planned for Saturday, May 9. Though it is postponed, students who are set to graduate will still do so on time.
UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC-Asheville have similarly postponed commencement ceremonies. The UNC System has restricted gatherings of 100 or more people and largely transitioned courses away from in-person instruction. The White House has released guidelines for slowing the spread of the virus which recommend avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.