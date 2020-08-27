NC State announced in an email on Thursday, Aug. 27 that classes are cancelled on Monday, Aug 31. and Tuesday, Sept. 1 to allow on-campus students time to prepare to move out.
The classes canceled on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 will be made up on Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17.
In addition to the cancellation of classes, NC State announced exams would be delayed, now beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Exams will be conducted over a five-day period, not including the weekend, with the final day of exams being Tuesday, Nov. 24.