On Wednesday, April 29, University Housing announced move out will take place from May 1 to May 10 for residents who have not officially checked out for the spring semester or who still have personal items in their on-campus housing.
Residents whose permanent address are at ES King and Western Manor and have an approved Special Circumstance Housing Request are not mandated to move out, according to University Housing’s website. However, residents with a housing agreement that ends on June 30 will receive more information on the move out process in early May.
According to University Housing’s website, students will receive an email outlining specific instructions requiring them to select one of three move out options.
Option 1: Students who have already moved a majority of their belongings out can opt to donate the remaining items.
Option 2: Residents can sign up for a checkout appointment time to complete move out between May 1-10.
Option 3: Students who are unable to return to move out can work with an NC State approved business to purchase packing, shipping and/or storage services. This will take place from May 11 to May 14.
For students who still have the key to their on-campus housing, failure to return it may result in charges to their student account. If you still have your key with you, but are completely moved out or will have an NC State approved business ship and/or store your belongings, you should mail your keys to the following address using US Postal Service first class or Priority mail:
University Housing – Key Return
Campus Box 7315
1112 Pullen Hall
Raleigh, NC 27695
Students should hold on to their key if they plan to move out between May 1-10, and leave their key in the envelope on their desk for a staff member to collect upon moving out.
Prorated refunds for unused housing and dining will be issued for the semester and posted to student accounts. More information on refunds can be found here.
This is an evolving story. Check back for more updates.