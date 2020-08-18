On Tuesday, Aug. 18, NC State updated its Protect the Pack website with new features, including weekly, self-reported COVID-19 testing numbers, as well as the number of students currently in quarantine/isolation housing on campus.
As of 3:40 pm on Aug. 18, there are 42 new positive test results in the NC State community from Student Health Service (SHS), self-reports, local health authorities and/or information sources from the week of Aug. 11- 17.
Forty-one of the positive cases are students and one is faculty.
Until today, the website did not display self-reported, positive COVID-19 cases; however, it was updated on Aug. 18 to include this information. Between Aug. 10-17, the University received 33 self-reports of positive cases.
According to the website, tests administered at NC State SHS from the week of Aug. 10-17 have resulted in 5 positive cases. Also stated on the page, there is a three to five day waiting period for results from tests administered by SHS.
The website also states University Housing has 166 self-quarantine and isolation spaces for students living in on-campus housing. Currently, 26 of the 166 units are in use, amounting to 15.6% of the total capacity.