2:20 p.m. update:
According to a message sent to University Housing residents, move-outs will occur in 30-minute blocks from 8:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily starting Aug. 27 and ending Sept. 6. Appointments will be made through the MyPack Portal. Checking out and returning keys will confirm residents’ housing cancellation.
Special circumstance housing requests must be completed by noon Aug. 28 to stay on campus. Criteria to remain includes being an international student, those experiencing housing insecurity, those who have a high-risk family member at home, and more.
The University Housing facilities will officially close at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6. Until that time, residential facilities will remain open. This includes both undergraduate and graduate students in residence halls, Wolf Ridge, Wolf Village, ES King Village and Western Manor.
Any faculty, staff and graduate students utilizing ES King Village or Western Manor as their permanent residence will be allowed to remain on site after completion of the Special Circumstance Housing Request Form. University Housing states that this requirement is for administrators to keep track of residents remaining on campus.
According to the message, residents on NC State leased floors (floors 4-6) of University Towers should follow guidelines from University Towers management, but are encouraged to check out and return to their permanent residences.
University Housing states that anyone currently quarantined or in isolation cannot return to campus to retrieve belongings or check out. This includes having anyone move personal belongings while quarantining or in isolation. If those students are unable to check out by Sep. 6 they will be given an extension by University Housing.
Prior to departing campus, residents must pick up all mail and packages delivered for them. Residents will need to contact package delivery companies to redirect deliveries to a different address.
Original Story
According to an email sent to students, faculty and staff on Aug. 26, University Housing will be closing all residence facilities on Sept. 6, due to the increasing transmission rate of COVID-19. Facilities include on-campus apartments, such as Wolf Village and Wolf Ridge, in addition to traditional residence halls.
According to the latest Protect the Pack update, there are currently 1,345 individuals in quarantine or isolation, 111 of those on campus using 67% of capacity. 46 positive COVID-19 cases were reported for Aug. 25.
Move out for campus housing residents will take place over the course of 11 days through appointment, beginning Thursday, Aug. 27. Students currently quarantining or in isolation units on campus must be cleared by Student Health Services before scheduling to move out.
Students will receive prorated refunds for unused portions of housing and dining fees.
University Housing will be sending out additional, more specific, information to on-campus residents this afternoon. Residents of Greek Village will be given separate information from the office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, according to the email.
Students can apply for special circumstance housing to remain in on-campus housing.
On-campus facilities will remain available, including Talley Student Union, the Counseling Center, D.H. Hill Jr. Library, James B. Hunt Jr. Library, Student Health Services, Wellness and Recreation and limited dining options.
As previously announced, Census Day for the fall semester has been moved to Aug. 28, allowing students additional time to evaluate their individual situations.
Chancellor Randy Woodson will speak with the media outside of Holladay Hall at 2:30 p.m. Technician will be publishing a separate article about the press conference later today.