All summer courses at NC State will be offered exclusively online, according to a memo sent out to deans, directors and department heads Wednesday morning by Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Warwick Arden. This follows continued response to the coronavirus pandemic this week as NC State closed more facilities and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a stay at home order that went into effect Monday.
“Although we are hopeful that many campus activities will return toward normal by late summer, it is important that we give our students, faculty, and staff plenty of time to plan for a productive summer and make appropriate decisions,” Arden said in the memo.
Courses that have already been scheduled as face to face will automatically be transitioned to online courses. Additionally, tuition and fees for the summer will be charged at the online rate, which is lower than an in-person rate.
For comparison, 6 credits taken in person this summer would cost $1,845.96 in tuition and fees per session. The online rate would be $1,421.28.