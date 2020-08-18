5:55 update:
According to an email from Mick Kulikowksi, NC State spokesperson, eight members of the fraternity and sorority community tested positive for COVID-19. The eight confirmed positives tests only include students who live in University-owned or privately-owned chapter houses, according to the email from Kulikowksi.
All eight who tested positive self-reported to the university and none were tested at Student Health Services (SHS). The individuals who tested positive were instructed to self-isolate by SHS.
Contact tracing has begun and all close contacts are advised to quarantine until cleared by SHS, according to the email.
Kulikowksi also stated in the email that depending on the contact tracings, “an entire house is placed under quarantine pending test results or for a 14-day period depending on exposure.”
Original Story
NC State notified students of a cluster of COVID-19 in an email on Tuesday, Aug. 18 for the first time, since the start of the pandemic. Wake County Human Services identified the cluster in an off-campus housing location near the 2700 block of Clark Avenue in Raleigh.
The email states some of the individuals who have tested positive as part of the cluster are NC State students. Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to those who had close contact with anyone who tested positive.
According to the email, there are reports indicating a “party or other gathering” took place at the address around Aug. 6. It is unknown how many were in attendance at the “party or other gathering.” Anyone who attended the “party or other gathering” should follow up with a personal healthcare provider or Student Health Services.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases in close proximity or location, meaning at least five people have tested positive at the Clark Avenue location.