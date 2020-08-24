NC State sent out a WolfAlert on Aug. 24 with three new COVID-19 clusters.
The first cluster is in Carroll residence hall, the first residence hall to have a reported cluster. It has nine positive cases.
The second is at The Standard, an off-campus apartment at the 3100 block of Hillsborough St., and has five positive cases. The third is “associated” with NC State athletics with 27 positives. However, not all positive cases are athletes.
Between Aug. 21 and Aug. 23, NC State has reported 146 new positive COVID-19 cases, all from students. 783 individuals are currently in isolation/quarantine, 86 of which are on-campus using 52% of capacity.
