On Aug. 21, the original final day of official enrollment (also referred to as census day), NC State announced it would be extending official enrollment to Aug. 28 in order to give students and families more time to make decisions and adjust schedules.
NC State announced that all undergraduate classes would be moving online classes for the fall semester on Aug. 20. With the previous timeline for census day, students would have had just over 24 hours to decide if they wanted to withdraw from the semester and receive 90% of their tuition refunded, as opposed to 50% beginning the day after census day.
Now, students have a full week to decide if they would like to withdraw from the semester while still receiving a 90% refund of their tuition.
According to University Spokesperson Mick Kulikowski, students will be charged for the amount of days they are physically in university housing. This is calculated based on the amount of days between when they picked up their key at check in and when they officially check out. The rest of the unused days will be refunded.