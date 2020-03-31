In the interest of minimizing on-campus activity, NC State has closed D.H. Hill Jr. Library and Talley Student Union as of Monday, March 30, according to an email sent out on March 31 by Emergency Management and Mission Continuity. NC State stores such as Wolfpack Outfitters are also closed.
Some library services, like online collections, remain available, according to the email. Wolfpack Outfitters will also remain open online. Fountain Dining Hall will also remain open under limited hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. for takeout. Student Health Services will remain open.
Per state and federal guidelines, the UNC System has directed universities to minimize campus operations until at least April 30.
The email also stated that while several people in the NC State community have tested positive for the coronavirus, “none of these individuals have been on campus or been in contact with other members of the campus community while ill.”