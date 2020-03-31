Most restaurants in Talley Student Union remain closed through the extended break as students were advised to remain home during it. Students were informed on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 to not return to campus as dorms were being closed as per instructions from the UNC system. Classes would continue on online, but no in person instruction will be conducted with NC State moving to minimal operations to safeguard against the COVID-19 virus. Students have until Sunday, March 22, to gather essentials and leave campus till further notice.