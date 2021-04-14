Beginning April 14, NC State will distribute Moderna vaccinations instead of Johnston & Johnston (J&J). This change comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration recommended a “pause” in the distribution of J&J.
The recommendation comes after six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot were reported in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. The recommendation was said to be made out of an “abundance of caution” but multiple distribution sites in North Carolina, including UNC-Chapel Hill, have paused vaccination distribution until further notice.
NC State has been distributing J&J vaccinations since the week of March 22 at Talley Student Union.
Dr. Julie Casani, the director of Student Health Services, said NC State currently has Moderna vaccines to distribute to students this week and is expecting a distribution of Modena and Pfizer vaccines to begin distributing next week. Student Health said they will also continue to monitor any reports of reactions to the vaccinations.
Student Health reminds students that Moderna requires two shots, and students now need to make sure they are available for both shot appointments when registering.
Vaccination appointments can be made here, and updates on extra doses or open appointments can be found on the twitter account,@NCStatePackVax.
More information will come at a later date.