NC State sent out a WolfAlert on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 23 reporting two new COVID-19 clusters, both located in Greek Village. Delta Zeta sorority house has 28 positive cases while Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house has 13 positive cases. Both houses are being quarantined.
Since the Aug. 18 announcement of the first cluster in the NC State community, 11 total clusters have been reported at the university. Of them, nine have been at Fraternity and Sorority Life chapter houses. The other two clusters are in off-campus housing.
The affected chapter houses, which have all been placed under quarantine, include Alpha Delta Pi, Kappa Delta, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Delta Gamma, Sigma Kappa, Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Nu.