Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University is taking precautions and designating housing units for quarantine and self-isolation.
Donna McGalliard, the assistant vice chancellor of the Division of Academic and Student Affairs and executive director of University Housing, gave details on what to expect.
“University Housing has set aside 166 units for quarantine or isolation housing for on-campus residents,” McGalliard said. There are currently 39 units in use on campus.
E.S. King Village and Avent Ferry Complex house some of the 166 units which have been set aside for COVID-19 patients, according to Mick Kulikowski, NC State spokesperson. McGalliard said the units were intentionally designated in buildings that met the quarantine recommendations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“These spaces have individual exterior doors, private bathrooms and individually controlled HVAC systems,” McGalliard said.
There is a difference between quarantine and isolation. The CDC recommends that individuals who are not exhibiting symptoms but have been exposed to the virus self-quarantine for at least 14 days from the time of the last contact with an infected person. Self-isolation is for those who are sick and experiencing symptoms. The CDC recommends self-isolation for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, or from the date of the test if there are no symptoms.
The units are available only for residents in on-campus facilities who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or come in direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the virus.
“They will be expected to self-isolate or self-quarantine and will be followed by the NC State COVID-19 contact tracing program conducted by the Student Health Service,” McGalliard said.
Students who need quarantine or isolation housing will be encouraged to go home or to an off-campus location if they have the option.
“Students [and their family unit] who do not have an off-campus location or home for quarantine may be asked to relocate into predetermined spaces on campus,” McGalliard said.