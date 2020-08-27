NC State alerted students of five additional COVID-19 clusters on Thursday, Aug. 27 via email. The clusters are located in the Tucker and Wood residence halls as well as Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, Theta Chi fraternity and Beta Theta Pi fraternity chapter houses.
Tucker has eight cases.
Wood has eight cases.
Kappa Kappa Gamma has five cases.
Theta Chi has five cases.
Beta Theta Pi has 13 cases.
The Theta Chi and Beta Theta Pi fraternity houses are both located in Greek Village and the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house is located near the 3500 block of Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh.
NC State has now announced 29 total clusters since notifying students of the first cluster on Aug. 18.
Students living on campus who test positive for COVID-19 will not move off campus until cleared by Student Health Services, and will receive extensions if necessary past the Sept. 6 closing date for University Housing.