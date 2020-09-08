NC State reported another COVID-19 cluster, identifying a cluster at The Station at Raleigh Apartment Complex. Currently, the apartment complex has 10 cases according to the WolfAlert.
The Station is located near Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena on Trinity Road in Raleigh.
With the newest cluster, NC State has reported 32 total clusters since Aug. 18. Prior to Tuesday, NC State had gone 11 days without reporting a cluster, with the clusters reported at Sullivan Residence Hall and Signature 1505 Apartment Complex on Aug. 28 being the most recent until The Station’s cluster.
According to NC State’s Protect the Pack dashboard, nine new positive COVID-19 cases were reported on Sept. 5, the last time it was updated. As of Sept. 5, there were 819 individuals in off-campus isolation or quarantine.