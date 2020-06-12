Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, people are finding ways to keep themselves busy and stay social from a distance. With all the extra time spent at home, many people are choosing to adopt animals from the SPCA of Wake County.
Beth Schulman, the communications coordinator for the SPCA of Wake County, weighed in on current events at the shelter.
“People still want pets, which is good news, but the tricky thing is getting the pets to their new homes,” Schulman said. “Now that we know how to keep our staff and doctors safe, we’ve adjusted to a new way of doing adoptions.”
According to Schulman, the amount of pets being adopted has stayed consistent with last year.
To make up for the lack of in-person interaction with prospective adopters, the SPCA of Wake County has been coming up with creative ways to showcase the animals available for adoption, like creating short videos for adoption profiles for their website, Schulman said.
The SPCA of Wake County has also begun utilizing Facebook Live for prospective pet owners to see the animals and staff members interact once a week, according to Shulman. The streams happen at 2 p.m. .with an announcement on Facebook preceding them in the morning.
Dr. Kimberly Ange-van Heugten, an assistant professor of animal science at NC State, shared her expertise on pet adoption as well. Ange-van Heugten has been one of the advisors for the Companion Animal Club at NC State for over 19 years and teaches five different courses in the Animal Science department.
As an animal advocate, Ange-van Heugten stressed that pet adoption “should never be a spur of the moment decision.”
“I do think it’s a wonderful time for people who are serious about it to adopt because you can dedicate more time to them,” Ange-van Heugten said. “My fear with the pandemic is that so many people have lost their jobs. When people lose their jobs and lose income, but yet, they have a new mouth to feed and a new body to provide medical care for, that could be a problem as well.”
Schulman shared information on the resources currently available at the SPCA of Wake County to help pet owners in need of financial or other assistance, such as AniMeals, which delivers pet supplies and food to homebound senior citizens every other month.
“With people losing their jobs and the new demand, we’ve partnered with Meals on Wheels,” Schulman said. “They’ve already got a good list of people, and they can get those resources where they need to be. We take pet supplies to them and then they get it out to people who are in need right now.”
Schulman offered options such as donations to help the SPCA of Wake County.
“Adoption isn't the only way to help,” Schulman said. “Any kinds of donations help. Food and supplies are more expensive these days, so donations on our website help too. We know not everyone can donate because these are tough times for people as well, so sharing our Facebook posts and videos gets the word out to more people. Lots of levels of helping, whatever you can do, we really appreciate it.”