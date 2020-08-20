On Aug. 20, NC State announced via WolfAlert that it had identified two additional COVID-19 clusters, one at the Sigma Phi Epsilon house in Greek Village with seven cases and the other in a pair of off-campus private residences near Park and Bagwell Avenues in Raleigh, NC which have five positive cases between them.
The private residences have been epidemiologically linked via construct tracing according to the WolfAlert.
All members of both clusters who test positive will be isolated and all residents of the three houses are being quarantined. The WolfAlert also states that contact tracing has begun.