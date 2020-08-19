Two clusters have been identified in Greek Village chapter houses on campus, according to an NC State safety notice email that went out to students, faculty and staff. The clusters consist of seven cases in the Alpha Delta Pi chapter house and six cases in the Kappa Delta chapter house.
Students in these clusters who test positive will be isolated, and all residents in the chapter houses are being quarantined.
According to the email, contact tracing has been initiated with anyone who has been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. These students will be notified directly.