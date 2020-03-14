On Friday, March 13, J. Cole’s music festival Dreamville announced in a statement that it would be moving from Tuesday, April 4 to Saturday, Aug. 29 due to concerns about COVID-19. The festival will continue to be held at Dorothea Dix Park.
According to the statement, anyone who has purchased tickets for the original April date will be able to use them at the rescheduled August date. Any ticket holders who cannot attend the rescheduled August date will be offered a refund. For those requesting refunds, the request can be submitted on the festival’s form.
“While this decision has been extremely difficult to make, the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being,” the statement said.
Dreamville was scheduled to announce the lineup for the festival this week, but is now working to confirm the performers for the rescheduled August date. According to the statement, Dreamville’s staff hopes to announce the lineup “as early as next week.”
Dreamville’s staff also encouraged everyone to follow all of the preventative measures and policies put in place by local and national authorities.