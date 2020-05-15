In a statement released on May 15, representatives for Dreamville Festival announced they are cancelling Dreamville Festival 2020. Despite rescheduling the festival from April to August due to COVID-19 fears, they must cancel the festival completely in order to protect fans, staff and performers, representatives said. However, there are already plans for Dreamville Festival to return to Dorothea Dix Park in 2021.
According to the press release, festival goers who purchased tickets will be refunded on or before Friday, May 22. It will take between seven to 10 days for the funds to be returned to their method of payment if tickets were purchased through Front Gate Tickets.
If festival goers purchased tickets through an official street team member, retail outlet or military sale, they can request refunds by filling out the 2020 Dreamville Hard Ticket Refund Google Form.
The festival team assured fans this was a difficult decision, but it was made in the best interest of everyone involved and stated “the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being.”
For more information and updates about Dreamville Festival, visit the festival’s website.