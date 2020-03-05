First Fridays at the Gregg: Irish Sessions
Gregg Museum of Art & Design
Friday, March 6, 5:30-7 p.m.
Free
Local musicians will be performing traditional music from Ireland, Scotland and Cape Breton, Canada. This will be played as a way to celebrate art of all different kinds for First Friday, Raleigh.
Welcome to Wakanda Fashion Show
Marbles IMAX
Saturday, March 7, 2-6 p.m.
$15; Kids under 12 free
A fashion show inspired by the designs from the Marvel movie “Black Panther” at the Marbles IMAX. There will be vendors at the event as well as live performances and more.
North Carolina Museum of History
Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 12-5 p.m.
Free
The North Carolina Museum of History will be having an exhibit that centers around the toys created and distributed around the Baby Boomer Era of the late 1940s-60s. The exhibit will have environments themed after TV westerns, creative toys, dolls, space age and more.