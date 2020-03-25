In an email sent out on Wednesday, March 25, the University Activities Board announced its postponing of the 50th anniversary celebration of Pan-Afrikan Week until spring of 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. The email also announced that UAB will be suspending all in-person programming for the remainder of the school year, which includes Wolfstock, an annual concert put on by UAB that is held around the last day of class.
Pan-Afrikan Week is an annual celebration hosted by UAB and its Black Students Board that focuses on black students, black culture and the black experience at NC State. The 2020 Pan-Afrikan Week celebration was originally scheduled for March 28 through April 3 and would have been its 50th celebration. There is no word on whether the theme or events of the spring 2021 event will be the same.
In the email, UAB also encouraged students to reach out to the Counseling Center, University Libraries, Pack Essentials, DASA and other groups for resources during this time and to look forward to “alternative programming” that the board will be putting on.