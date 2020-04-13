On Saturday, April 18, from 8-10 p.m., Global Citizen along with Lady Gaga will be hosting One World: Together At Home. The event, a benefit to raise awareness of COVID-19 while celebrating healthcare workers and donating funds to the World Health Organization (WHO), will be shown on ABC, NBC and CBS. The organization has announced there will be a digital streaming option. It has not been announced where the show will be streamed, but some sources say it will be able to be streamed on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Some believe this show may be this generation’s socially distanced Live Aid. The show follows a Global Citizen initiative known as #TogetherAtHome where artists have been going live on Tik Tok daily for the past few weeks. Some of these performances include John Legend, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, and Chris Martin. These daily performances will continue up until the day of One World, but there is no word on if they will continue after the performance.
The setlist includes big names like Lady Gaga, Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Elton John, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Maluma, J Balvin and Stevie Wonder. The setlist has been noted to be lacking in hip-hop artists. The show will also feature appearances by Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Idris Elba, David Beckham and Shah Rukh Khan. The event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Global Citizen will not announce performance times and ask that you join in and watch the entire performance.
Contributions by corporate partners like Facebook, Apple, Tidal, MTV and BBC Music will go directly to the WHO’s Solidary Response Fund. This fund works to equip healthcare workers around the world with the critical personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies they so desperately need during this pandemic. The WHO will be dispersing these resources across all 194 nation states, and as of last week, has delivered over 51,000 N95 masks, 727,000 gloves and 1.5 million diagnostic kits.
Global Citizen is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to ending extreme poverty globally by 2030. Global Citizen’s Together at Home campaign uses social media to bring music into people’s homes and inspire them to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19 by donating money and supplies and encouraging staying home.
For more information about Global Citizen or One World: Together At Home, visit the event’s website.