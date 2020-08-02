YouTube Livestream
Sunday, August 9, 4 p.m.
Free
Convocation is an annual event to kick off the year for new students at NC State. There will be guest speakers like Chancellor Woodson and Student Body President Melanie Flowers. This event is being held virtual and will be streamed live on YouTube through a link that will be emailed to students in the next week.
Everywhere
Saturday, August 8
Free
Students will register through the Wellness and Recreation app to virtually join the NC State community and get out and explore campus and the rest of Raleigh while walking or running. This event is the virtual version of the annual Moonlight Howl and Run.
Wolfpack Welcome Week Mobile Guide
Monday, August 10
Free
Student Involvement Fair is an annual event to help first-year students and transfer students find organizations to get involved with on campus. The event has moved to be virtual this year with student organizations recording and uploading videos to a link that will be provided on the Wolfpack Welcome Week Mobile Guide.
First Day of Class
Online/In-Person
Monday, August 10
Monday is the first day of classes. Some classes may be online and some may be in person. Either way, the first day of class is your best chance to make a good first impression on your classmates and your professor. Good luck!