The NC State Alumni Association recently announced the 2020 Matthews Medal winners. The 2020 recipients are Kevin Hogan, a fourth-year studying psychology and German; Mary Kate Morgan, a fourth-year studying agricultural education; Malasia McClendon, a fourth-year studying political science; and Jayna Lennon, a fourth-year studying political science and Arabic.
The Matthews Medal is awarded annually to graduating seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to service throughout their academic career as well as show a desire to continue their commitment to service in their community after graduation. This year’s recipients have shown extreme dedication in their respective areas ranging from education, Greek life, social change, advocacy and more.
Generally, the medal is presented to the recipients at a ceremony prior to graduation where recipients are able to give speeches and show their gratitude for their mentors, family and friends. This year, due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a Matthews Medal ceremony. The medalists are understandably upset, but are honored to be offered the medal at all.
Kevin Hogan
Kevin Hogan said it was the encouragement of a friend that inspired him to apply for the Matthews Medal when the application came out. According to Hogan, his work within University Housing as a community assistant, resident advisor (RA) and senior RA throughout his four years was something he did because he enjoyed it, not with the Matthews Medal in mind. Hogan also said he worked to create an RA council.
“I think the work that I was doing was not gearing myself towards an award,” Hogan said.“It was really just because I found myself passionate for what I was doing. When I look back on my undergraduate career, I see that I focused a lot of my efforts in university housing.”
Hogan said the work he was able to do for University Housing was empowering for him as it allowed him to showcase his leadership abilities as he worked up to senior RA, but it also allowed him to show growth. According to Hogan, that is what the Matthews Medal is all about.
“To me, the Matthews Medal represents legacy, but more than that, it represents leadership and impact,” Hogan said. “Students are able to show leadership and abilities but also show growth”.
Mary Kate Morgan
Mary Kate Morgan talked about the work she did as president of the Alumni Association Student Ambassador Program, a university ambassador and the professional chair of the Sigma Alpha Professional Agricultural Sorority. Morgan founded Agricultural and Extension Education Pack Peers (AEE), which is a mentorship program for incoming Agriculture and Extension Education students. She also served as state vice president of the North Carolina FFA Association as a North Carolina Teach Ag ambassador.
“I'm really honored to have been selected as a Matthews Medalist,” Morgan said. “I mean the other finalists are amazing.”
Morgan said she feels honored to have even been considered for, let alone awarded, the medal. NC State’s impact on her life is what drove her to do so much for her school. According to Morgan, she plans to continue giving back to NC State after graduation to ensure her legacy continues on with the institution.
“The Medal honors students who have contributed to the NC State community, and I think an important part of the medal is the opportunity to go and do more for the university as an alum,” Morgan said.
Jayna Lennon
Jayna Lennon served as executive director of Feed the Pack, an on-campus food pantry dedicated to providing basic food needs for students on campus. Feed the Pack opened in 2012 and, partly due to Lennon’s advocacy, now serves 300% more people than it did at opening. Lennon has also served as a mental health ambassador with the Counseling Center and as a Park Scholarships class liaison. According to Lennon, she feels that in order to truly love an institution, you have to be willing to call out its faults.
“I really want to emphasize that I’m so honored to have served with Feed the Pack, and to receive this medal, which I think is in large part because of that service, is not in any way something that I’m uniquely deserving of,” Lennon said. “I think there’s many students at State who are deserving of this medal. I know that every single person who’s been a part of Feed the Pack, this really is to recognize them.”
Lennon said NC State works to create a sense of community that anyone at the university can take advantage of.
“It’s very cheesy, but one thing that I just love so much about NC State is that we are the Wolfpack,” Lennon said. “Rather than having this individual mascot or thing that represents us as a university, it’s really our community that represents us … You’re never without the group. I think that helps foster a sense of community involvement and helps you understand that your experiences are tied to the experiences of others around you.”
Lennon encouraged any students who wish to make an impact on their community to focus on something that they truly care about. She believes that doing something you care about is the best way to show your passion about an issue.
“When you do things that you care about and that’s your motivation, that’s what’s driving you, that’s all you can ever ask for,” Lennon said. “I think every single student at NC State has the potential to be awarded something like this that recognizes their service and so many more people deserve it than receive it.”
Malasia McClendon
Malasia McClendon could not be reached for comment, but according to the Alumni Association, McClendon has shown a commitment to creating safe and inviting spaces for students to feel comfortable learning and being successful in. McClendon served as a chancellor’s aide, the vice president of the Kappa Omicron Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and president of the campus chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. McClendon has been recognized with a “Leader of the Pack” award as well as “Most Outstanding Woman” in multicultural, diversity and other inclusion initiatives.